Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Buys 637 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 80.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth about $243,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth about $133,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 63,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

Shares of IPG stock opened at $33.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.14 and a 12 month high of $40.95. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.94.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 29.72%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 51.45%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

