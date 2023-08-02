Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $53,000 Stock Position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 118.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 92.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Seldon Capital LP bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

FXI stock opened at $29.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.78. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.87 and a fifty-two week high of $33.38.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

