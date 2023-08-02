Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Invests $54,000 in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Neogen during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Neogen in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Neogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEOG opened at $22.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of -322.57 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Neogen Co. has a 12 month low of $10.49 and a 12 month high of $23.33.

Neogen ( NASDAQ:NEOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $241.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.72 million. Neogen had a positive return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

NEOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Neogen in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Neogen from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Neogen in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

