Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Increases Stock Holdings in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) by 3,848.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,582 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMC. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 417.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the first quarter worth $26,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $1,412,826,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 32.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMC shares. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $2.15.

AMC Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMC opened at $4.93 on Wednesday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.59.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $954.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.52) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMC Entertainment

In related news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 426,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $682,988.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 148,202,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,124,556.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,127,589 shares of company stock worth $58,340,482. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AMC Entertainment

(Free Report)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.