Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Buys 1,071 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 49.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TEGNA by 27,586.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 179.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in TEGNA during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TEGNA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on TEGNA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

TEGNA Price Performance

TGNA stock opened at $16.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. TEGNA Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.09 and a 12 month high of $22.29.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. TEGNA had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business had revenue of $740.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEGNA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.23%.

TEGNA Profile

(Free Report)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.