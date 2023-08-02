Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Acquires 697 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Free Report) by 116.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVES. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Meredith Wealth Planning purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,688,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 32.5% in the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF stock opened at $45.81 on Wednesday. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 52-week low of $36.71 and a 52-week high of $46.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.66.

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (AVES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of emerging market equities with lower prices relative to their book values. AVES was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

