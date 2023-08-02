Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Makes New Investment in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 146,190.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,728,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,426,052,000 after buying an additional 105,655,977 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,589,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 92.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,320,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,290,000 after purchasing an additional 635,350 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,876,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,427,000. 56.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of IJT opened at $120.06 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.13 and a fifty-two week high of $123.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.3029 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

