Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $68,000 Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Free Report) by 66.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 281,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,574,000 after buying an additional 13,361 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter worth approximately $737,000. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,563,000. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $200.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total transaction of $2,024,942.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,754,095.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other AmerisourceBergen news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total transaction of $50,000,089.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,366,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,978,078.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total transaction of $2,024,942.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,754,095.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 627,815 shares of company stock worth $110,824,233. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ABC opened at $189.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $135.14 and a twelve month high of $194.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.88.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $63.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.40 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 809.53% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

