Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Invests $60,000 in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cora Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after buying an additional 9,020 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 12,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $171,167,546,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SMLF opened at $56.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.30 million, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.27. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $43.93 and a twelve month high of $56.66.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

