Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $61,000 Stock Holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lowered its stake in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Stride were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LRN. FMR LLC boosted its position in Stride by 0.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 84,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Stride by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Stride by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Stride by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 152,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Stride by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LRN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stride in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Stride in a report on Friday, April 14th.

Shares of Stride stock opened at $38.86 on Wednesday. Stride, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.66 and a 1 year high of $47.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.71. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

