Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Acquires 209 Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 774 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HUBG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Hub Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Stock Performance

Shares of HUBG stock opened at $89.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.67. Hub Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.77 and a 52 week high of $104.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.03. Hub Group had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Hub Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.43.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

