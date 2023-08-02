Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Trims Stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust cut its stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $379,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 18.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 9.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mueller Industries by 607.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 10,259 shares in the last quarter. 95.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mueller Industries Stock Performance

Shares of MLI stock opened at $79.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.09. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $57.10 and a one year high of $91.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.29 and its 200 day moving average is $75.65.

Mueller Industries Dividend Announcement

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.72. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The firm had revenue of $897.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. The business’s revenue was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total value of $148,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,668.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total value of $148,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,668.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 23,991 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total transaction of $1,824,515.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,383,351.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,240 shares of company stock valued at $3,575,716 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

Featured Articles

