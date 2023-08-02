Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Acquires 444 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 56.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,520 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in BorgWarner by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 36,258 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 12,476 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Shares of BWA opened at $46.47 on Wednesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $31.14 and a one year high of $51.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.49 and a 200 day moving average of $47.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.42.

BorgWarner Cuts Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $43.98 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $238,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 177,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,456,202.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $238,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 177,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,456,202.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $318,839.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,397,802.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,383 shares of company stock valued at $566,697 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

