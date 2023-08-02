Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Shares Bought by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) by 51.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 506 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGM. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 336,949 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 278,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,411,000 after acquiring an additional 12,811 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,250,000 after acquiring an additional 16,706 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 168,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,930,000 after purchasing an additional 20,827 shares in the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AGM opened at $162.84 on Wednesday. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 12-month low of $97.76 and a 12-month high of $163.51. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.89.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage ( NYSE:AGM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $84.41 million for the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 18.83%. Equities research analysts expect that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, Director Everett M. Dobrinski purchased 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $128.25 per share, for a total transaction of $74,641.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,697.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, SVP Brian M. Brinch sold 1,058 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.72, for a total transaction of $159,461.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,017.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Everett M. Dobrinski purchased 582 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $128.25 per share, with a total value of $74,641.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,697.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,214 shares of company stock worth $473,815. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy segments. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

