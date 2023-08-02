Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Stock Position Increased by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $299,000. Austin Asset Management Co Inc boosted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 165,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after purchasing an additional 33,907 shares in the last quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 207,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,317,000 after purchasing an additional 42,710 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFIV stock opened at $34.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.52 and a fifty-two week high of $34.54.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

