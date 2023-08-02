Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Boosts Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 125.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $53.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $53.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.79.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

