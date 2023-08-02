Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. Dril-Quip had a return on equity of 0.26% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $89.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:DRQ opened at $27.12 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.13. Dril-Quip has a fifty-two week low of $19.10 and a fifty-two week high of $35.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.20 and a beta of 1.07.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dril-Quip in the first quarter valued at $37,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Dril-Quip by 172.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its stake in Dril-Quip by 124.7% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,213 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Dril-Quip by 175.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Dril-Quip by 790.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Dril-Quip from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for for both offshore and onshore applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves.

