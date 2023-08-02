Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $6,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 4.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 38.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHDN. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Churchill Downs from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.58.

NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $118.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12-month low of $89.17 and a 12-month high of $150.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.09.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.26). Churchill Downs had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 53.61%. The company had revenue of $768.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

