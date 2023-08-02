Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $6.82 Million Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $6,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $88.79 on Wednesday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.79 and a 52 week high of $90.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.31.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.08). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on IBKR. Barclays increased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $97.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $104.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.60.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Further Reading

