VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:ANGL)

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1275 per share on Thursday, August 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $27.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.53. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $28.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,600.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

