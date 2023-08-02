Teekay (TK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The shipping company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Teekay had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $294.51 million for the quarter.

Teekay Stock Performance

Shares of TK opened at $6.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.87. Teekay has a twelve month low of $3.13 and a twelve month high of $6.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.79. The firm has a market cap of $658.74 million, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Trading of Teekay

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Teekay in the third quarter worth $42,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Teekay during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Teekay during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Teekay during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Teekay by 518.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,571 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 15,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Teekay from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

About Teekay

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management and technical management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

