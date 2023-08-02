Teekay (TK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The shipping company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Teekay had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $294.51 million for the quarter.
Teekay Stock Performance
Shares of TK opened at $6.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.87. Teekay has a twelve month low of $3.13 and a twelve month high of $6.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.79. The firm has a market cap of $658.74 million, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.83.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Teekay from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th.
About Teekay
Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management and technical management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.
