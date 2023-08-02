Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 46.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,429 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Roblox by 400.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 98,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,413,000 after buying an additional 78,511 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Roblox by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 246,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,079,000 after buying an additional 90,959 shares during the period. Triatomic Management LP acquired a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth about $7,470,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at about $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Roblox alerts:

Roblox Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $39.43 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $25.32 and a one year high of $53.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 270.57% and a negative net margin of 44.06%. The company had revenue of $773.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total transaction of $115,294.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,245,143 shares in the company, valued at $48,597,931.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $14,951,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,954 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total value of $115,294.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,245,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,597,931.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,004,146 shares of company stock worth $41,008,444 over the last three months. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RBLX. Roth Capital upgraded Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Roblox from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Roblox from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Roblox in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.48.

Roblox Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.