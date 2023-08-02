Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 43,218 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 75.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,218 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 777.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 107,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after buying an additional 95,456 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 25.2% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 25.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,243,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,331,000 after purchasing an additional 248,274 shares during the period. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 35.6% in the first quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,786,000 after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Unity Software from $27.50 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Unity Software from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Unity Software from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Unity Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.65.

In related news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 36,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $1,023,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,211,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,019,841.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Unity Software news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 36,939 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $1,023,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,211,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,019,841.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director David Helgason sold 10,564 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $528,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,120,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,010,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 484,235 shares of company stock worth $18,173,174 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software stock opened at $45.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.22 and a 1-year high of $58.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.20.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $500.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.42 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 63.42%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

