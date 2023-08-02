Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 349.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,965 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Smartsheet worth $4,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 200.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 87,100.0% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smartsheet Price Performance

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $43.97 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.39. Smartsheet Inc has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $52.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of -32.57 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 34.29% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $219.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SMAR. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Smartsheet from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael P. Gregoire bought 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.38 per share, with a total value of $149,644.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,553.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 1,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $46,569.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,781.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Gregoire bought 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.38 per share, for a total transaction of $149,644.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,553.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Smartsheet Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

