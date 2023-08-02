Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $838,000 Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 38.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,988 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Whirlpool by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 19.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 3.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 2.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 13.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Whirlpool from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Whirlpool from $118.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Whirlpool Trading Down 0.7 %

WHR opened at $143.28 on Wednesday. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.10 and a fifty-two week high of $178.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.01 and its 200 day moving average is $140.75.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.45. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 29.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Whirlpool

In related news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.18, for a total transaction of $2,863,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,842,313.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.18, for a total transaction of $2,863,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,842,313.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James W. Peters sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $858,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,834,143.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,420 shares of company stock worth $3,778,667 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

