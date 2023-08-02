Achmea Investment Management B.V. Boosts Stock Holdings in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 99.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,864 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in RB Global were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of RB Global by 380.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of RB Global in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RB Global in the first quarter worth $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of RB Global by 41.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in RB Global by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RBA opened at $64.96 on Wednesday. RB Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.72 and a 52 week high of $72.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.29, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.29.

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $512.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.18 million. RB Global had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 5.25%. Equities research analysts anticipate that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is 110.20%.

RBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. OTR Global raised shares of RB Global to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of RB Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of RB Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of RB Global from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

In other RB Global news, Director Robert George Elton purchased 1,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.15 per share, for a total transaction of $79,654.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,654.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Adam Dewitt bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.40 per share, for a total transaction of $104,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert George Elton bought 1,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.15 per share, with a total value of $79,654.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,654.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 21,993 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,754. 4.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

