Achmea Investment Management B.V. Boosts Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 70.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,405 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,444,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $43.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.50. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $28.62 and a 12 month high of $52.76.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $214.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.87 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 64.08% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WPM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.71.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

