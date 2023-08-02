Calamos Advisors LLC Takes Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 31,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $92.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.68 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.32 and a 200-day moving average of $86.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $44.53 and a 12 month high of $98.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $184.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.31 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 45.48% and a net margin of 28.34%. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LSCC. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $71.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total value of $1,853,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,490,428.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total transaction of $1,853,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,490,428.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total value of $3,345,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 830,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,476,960.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,378 shares of company stock valued at $7,545,223 over the last quarter. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lattice Semiconductor



Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

