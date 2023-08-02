Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Acquired by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 70.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,405 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth $2,444,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. 58.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $43.80 on Wednesday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.62 and a 52 week high of $52.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.57.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 64.08% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $214.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Several brokerages recently commented on WPM. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.71.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

