Achmea Investment Management B.V. Increases Stock Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 34.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,824 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QSR. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 378.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1,234.1% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 728 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 263.4% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 7,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $563,780.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,289.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 7,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $563,780.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,289.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $1,086,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,444,301.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,772 shares of company stock worth $7,366,731 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $75.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.97. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.26 and a 1 year high of $78.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.78 and a 200-day moving average of $70.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.16.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

