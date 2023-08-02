Achmea Investment Management B.V. Purchases 9,864 Shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 99.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,864 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in RB Global were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of RB Global by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in RB Global by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in RB Global by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in RB Global by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. raised its stake in RB Global by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RB Global Price Performance

Shares of RBA opened at $64.96 on Wednesday. RB Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.72 and a fifty-two week high of $72.73. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $512.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.18 million. RB Global had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 5.25%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. RB Global’s payout ratio is currently 110.20%.

Insider Activity at RB Global

In other news, Director Robert George Elton acquired 1,471 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.15 per share, for a total transaction of $79,654.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,471 shares in the company, valued at $79,654.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Ann Fandozzi purchased 18,522 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,299.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,774.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert George Elton purchased 1,471 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.15 per share, with a total value of $79,654.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,654.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 21,993 shares of company stock worth $1,185,754 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on RBA shares. OTR Global raised RB Global to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on RB Global from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Raymond James raised RB Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, National Bankshares raised RB Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

About RB Global

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Featured Stories

