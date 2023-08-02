Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Triton International had a net margin of 42.31% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The firm had revenue of $386.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Triton International Price Performance

Shares of TRTN opened at $84.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.60 and its 200-day moving average is $76.15. Triton International has a fifty-two week low of $53.31 and a fifty-two week high of $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97.

Get Triton International alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Triton International

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRTN. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Triton International by 11.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,196,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,382,000 after purchasing an additional 118,742 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Triton International by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 98,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after acquiring an additional 48,589 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Triton International by 119.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 47,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 25,622 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Triton International by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 80,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after acquiring an additional 15,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Triton International by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,291,000 after acquiring an additional 11,504 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Triton International

Several analysts have issued reports on TRTN shares. CJS Securities lowered shares of Triton International to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. B. Riley lowered shares of Triton International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Triton International in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Triton International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Triton International from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

(Get Free Report)

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.