Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 30.69%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.22 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.60-$1.00 EPS.

Zebra Technologies Trading Down 17.3 %

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $254.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $286.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.90. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $224.87 and a fifty-two week high of $356.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.68.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $365.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.14.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,936,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,455,830,000 after acquiring an additional 33,572 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,812,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,212,399,000 after purchasing an additional 280,844 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,065,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $656,732,000 after acquiring an additional 32,644 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,535,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $488,306,000 after acquiring an additional 28,019 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,113,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,457,000 after purchasing an additional 23,119 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

