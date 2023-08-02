Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) Given New C$7.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$1.75 to C$7.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Theratechnologies Stock Up 0.4 %

THTX stock opened at $2.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.43 and a 200-day moving average of $3.58. Theratechnologies has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $11.06. The firm has a market cap of $57.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.18.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $17.55 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Theratechnologies will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THTX. Soleus Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Theratechnologies by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,799,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,768,000 after acquiring an additional 791,411 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Theratechnologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,877,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,954,000 after purchasing an additional 244,096 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Theratechnologies by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,830,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 916,972 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in Theratechnologies by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 755,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 79,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Theratechnologies by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 434,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 49,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.41% of the company’s stock.

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, a recombinant humanized monoclonal antibody, which is an injection for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

