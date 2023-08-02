Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) Given New C$7.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$1.75 to C$7.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Theratechnologies Stock Up 0.4 %
THTX stock opened at $2.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.43 and a 200-day moving average of $3.58. Theratechnologies has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $11.06. The firm has a market cap of $57.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.18.
Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $17.55 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Theratechnologies will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.
Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, a recombinant humanized monoclonal antibody, which is an injection for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.
