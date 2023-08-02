NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of NNN REIT worth $6,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NNN REIT by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,142,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,174,831,000 after acquiring an additional 305,161 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in NNN REIT by 8.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,941,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,795 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in NNN REIT by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,595,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,342,000 after acquiring an additional 43,368 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NNN REIT by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,815,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,838,000 after acquiring an additional 128,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in NNN REIT by 29.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,556,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,900,000 after acquiring an additional 574,203 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NNN stock opened at $42.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. NNN REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $48.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.98.

NNN REIT ( NYSE:NNN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $204.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.10 million. NNN REIT had a net margin of 43.64% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NNN REIT, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This is a positive change from NNN REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. NNN REIT’s payout ratio is 117.71%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of NNN REIT in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of NNN REIT from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NNN REIT in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of NNN REIT from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of NNN REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.38.

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of March 31, 2023, the company owned 3,449 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 35.3 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.3 years.

