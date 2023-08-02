Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $6.48 Million Stock Holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 68,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,947 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $6,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FELE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 3,382.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FELE opened at $97.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a one year low of $77.58 and a one year high of $107.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $569.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.25 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 21.74%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FELE. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Electric from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $196,647.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,650,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $196,647.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,650,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $108,946.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,040 shares of company stock valued at $3,996,332. 2.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

