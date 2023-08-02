Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,181 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Paylocity worth $6,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PCTY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,063,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the first quarter worth approximately $54,883,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 20.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,399,000 after acquiring an additional 236,876 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Paylocity by 1,749.5% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 187,721 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,467,000 after buying an additional 177,571 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 540,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,959,000 after purchasing an additional 169,500 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paylocity Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $226.54 on Wednesday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $160.00 and a twelve month high of $276.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $194.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.17. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.37 and a beta of 1.11.

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.18. Paylocity had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $339.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.79 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 72,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total value of $12,392,394.09. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,081,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,981,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.13, for a total value of $48,884.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,017 shares in the company, valued at $691,446.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 72,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total value of $12,392,394.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,081,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,981,591.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,031 shares of company stock valued at $22,612,162. 26.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PCTY shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Paylocity from $219.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Paylocity from $199.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.13.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

