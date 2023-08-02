Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $6,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,350,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,546 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Chemed by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 428,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,231,000 after buying an additional 13,806 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Chemed by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 416,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,210,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Chemed by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,914,000 after buying an additional 230,531 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chemed by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 250,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,695,000 after buying an additional 4,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Chemed from $610.00 to $576.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Chemed from $580.00 to $610.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chemed Stock Down 0.0 %

In related news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.34, for a total transaction of $718,652.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,346 shares in the company, valued at $3,428,997.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.34, for a total value of $2,197,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,685,133.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.34, for a total value of $718,652.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,428,997.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,624 shares of company stock worth $3,076,019. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $521.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $540.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $532.02. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $430.16 and a 1 year high of $574.66.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $553.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.54 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 19.51 EPS for the current year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s payout ratio is 10.13%.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Further Reading

