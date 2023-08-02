Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 62 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,087 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $6,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 239.2% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO William Betz sold 3,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total transaction of $788,471.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,608.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,793,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William Betz sold 3,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total value of $788,471.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,608.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,210 shares of company stock worth $5,080,031 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on NXPI. Barclays lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $223.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.82. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $132.08 and a 52 week high of $225.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $199.97 and a 200-day moving average of $184.71.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 21.04%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.41%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

