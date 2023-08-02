Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 56 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,979 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $6,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 84,950 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $19,402,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,212 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $17,404,000 after buying an additional 25,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PXD. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $319.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $273.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.05.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 0.4 %

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $224.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $208.37 and a 200 day moving average of $211.80. The company has a market cap of $52.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $274.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.84 per share. This represents a $7.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.72%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

