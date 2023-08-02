Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Lamar Advertising worth $7,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LAMR. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 186.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,418,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,834,000 after buying an additional 923,689 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,703,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,190,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,853,000 after purchasing an additional 582,441 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,731,000 after purchasing an additional 463,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 257.8% in the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 521,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,130,000 after purchasing an additional 376,006 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

LAMR stock opened at $98.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.38. Lamar Advertising has a 12 month low of $81.10 and a 12 month high of $111.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.50.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.58). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 34.70% and a net margin of 20.59%. The firm had revenue of $471.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 120.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

