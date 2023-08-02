Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 710,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,176 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zuora were worth $7,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZUO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Zuora by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,598,000 after acquiring an additional 188,563 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Zuora by 207.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 25,110 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zuora by 242.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 15,887 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zuora by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 21,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Zuora by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,948,000 after acquiring an additional 125,301 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on ZUO shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Zuora in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Zuora from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.38.

In related news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 9,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $102,083.52. Following the sale, the executive now owns 27,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,496. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Zuora news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 57,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $577,392.48. Following the sale, the executive now owns 76,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,553.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 9,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $102,083.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 27,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 157,068 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,535 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZUO opened at $11.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.38. Zuora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $12.12.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 72.78% and a negative net margin of 29.09%. The business had revenue of $103.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

