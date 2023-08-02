Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $7.21 Million Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,229 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Owens Corning worth $7,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,301,672 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $338,154,000 after purchasing an additional 155,155 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,608,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,766,000 after purchasing an additional 234,900 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,345,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $291,106,000 after purchasing an additional 210,192 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Owens Corning by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,369,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $202,097,000 after buying an additional 76,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,104,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,649,000 after acquiring an additional 68,100 shares in the last quarter. 93.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning Stock Up 0.9 %

OC opened at $141.19 on Wednesday. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $74.22 and a twelve month high of $143.67. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 25.59%. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $127.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $105.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Owens Corning from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.92.

Insider Activity at Owens Corning

In other Owens Corning news, insider Gunner Smith sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $793,569.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,582,906.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 3,670 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total transaction of $389,423.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,967,115.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $793,569.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,582,906.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

