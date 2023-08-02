StockNews.com Upgrades Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) to Sell

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $12.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.51.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TNXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($3.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.75). As a group, research analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNXP. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 18,868.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 67,172 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 183.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 38,991 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 285,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 76,935 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 188,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 58,184 shares during the period.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics and vaccines to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes immunology, rare disease, infectious disease, and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates. The company's immunology portfolio includes biologics to address organ transplant rejection, autoimmunity, and cancer, including TNX-1500, a humanized monoclonal antibody targeting CD40-ligand being developed to treat autoimmune conditions.

