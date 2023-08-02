iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Plans Dividend of $0.35 (NASDAQ:EMB)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.3475 per share by the exchange traded fund on Monday, August 7th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of EMB stock opened at $86.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.52. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $76.35 and a 12-month high of $90.71.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMB. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 74,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,256,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5,006.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. BTS Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.