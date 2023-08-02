Bank of America Boosts Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target to $110.00

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Bank of America from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.44.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $96.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.96. The company has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.03 and a beta of 1.42. Exact Sciences has a 12 month low of $29.27 and a 12 month high of $100.77.

Insider Activity

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.18 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.64%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Exact Sciences will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 6,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $486,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,314 shares in the company, valued at $6,425,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 6,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $486,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,425,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,389 shares of company stock worth $1,559,500 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 70,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,609,000 after purchasing an additional 20,387 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 183.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 7,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exact Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.