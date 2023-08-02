Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Downgraded to Hold at Benchmark

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Benchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

EXAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.89.

Exact Sciences Price Performance

Shares of EXAS opened at $96.44 on Wednesday. Exact Sciences has a 12 month low of $29.27 and a 12 month high of $100.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.96. The company has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.03 and a beta of 1.42.

Insider Activity

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.37. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.64%. The business had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James Edward Doyle sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $194,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,076,556.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 6,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $486,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,425,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Edward Doyle sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $194,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,076,556.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,389 shares of company stock worth $1,559,500. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,171,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $107,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,474 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,037,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 1,999.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 866,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,916,000 after buying an additional 825,515 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 17.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,652,000 after buying an additional 804,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $541,823,000 after buying an additional 698,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

See Also

