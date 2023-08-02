Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Upgraded to Hold by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $6.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $6.25. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SIRI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sirius XM from $5.40 to $4.40 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Pivotal Research lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Sirius XM from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.03.

SIRI stock opened at $4.98 on Wednesday. Sirius XM has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $7.95. The stock has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.32.

In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $41,910.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,054.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 617.6% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,694 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 986.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,833 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 615.1% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 8,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 6,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

