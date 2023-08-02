Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Purchased by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $681,707,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 588.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth about $30,815,520,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMI. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.00.

Cummins Trading Up 1.6 %

CMI opened at $264.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.72. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.40 and a 1-year high of $265.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85. Cummins had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

