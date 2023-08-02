Summit Trail Advisors LLC Makes New $238,000 Investment in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,903 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.9% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 23,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Amphenol by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Amphenol by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total value of $6,653,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,279,847. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total transaction of $56,829,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 967,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,581,880.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total transaction of $6,653,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,847. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,474,062 shares of company stock valued at $126,798,979. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amphenol Price Performance

APH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Amphenol stock opened at $88.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.43. The company has a market capitalization of $52.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $65.21 and a 1 year high of $90.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 27.36%.

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

